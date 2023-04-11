A correction may be in store for Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shares?

As of close of business last night, Air Lease Corporation’s stock clocked out at $39.28, up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $38.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600973 shares were traded. AL stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 15, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 18, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when Willis Gregory B sold 14,139 shares for $42.79 per share. The transaction valued at 605,057 led to the insider holds 63,889 shares of the business.

Levy Grant A sold 10,000 shares of AL for $392,737 on Dec 14. The EVP now owns 146,693 shares after completing the transaction at $39.27 per share. On May 12, another insider, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $33.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 67,730 and bolstered with 1,205,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AL has reached a high of $47.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AL traded 570.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 593.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.72M. Insiders hold about 6.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 1.89M, compared to 1.6M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.75, AL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was -$4.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $0.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.8 and $4.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.23 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $631.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $652.24M to a low estimate of $590.2M. As of the current estimate, Air Lease Corporation’s year-ago sales were $596.7M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $652.74M, an increase of 17.00% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $684.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $628.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.