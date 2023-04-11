A correction may be in store for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares?

In the latest session, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) closed at $54.68 up 2.32% from its previous closing price of $53.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 638628 shares were traded. AXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $60 from $63 previously.

On December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $57.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXS now has a Market Capitalization of 4.55B and an Enterprise Value of 5.85B. As of this moment, AXIS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXS has reached a high of $63.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AXS has traded an average of 601.49K shares per day and 628.11k over the past ten days. A total of 84.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.95M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AXS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 942.5k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AXS is 1.76, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 75.60% for AXS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $2.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.36 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.15 and $7.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.62. EPS for the following year is $8.71, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.3 and $7.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.26B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.73B and the low estimate is $5.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.