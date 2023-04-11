A correction may be in store for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares?

As of close of business last night, CareDx Inc’s stock clocked out at $8.65, down -1.82% from its previous closing price of $8.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630761 shares were traded. CDNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CDNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on March 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $9 from $19 previously.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Seeto Reginald sold 2,818 shares for $8.95 per share. The transaction valued at 25,225 led to the insider holds 537,815 shares of the business.

Seeto Reginald sold 2,819 shares of CDNA for $44,758 on Mar 02. The insider now owns 540,633 shares after completing the transaction at $15.88 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Seeto Reginald, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,488 shares for $15.48 each. As a result, the insider received 131,386 and left with 543,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDNA has reached a high of $39.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CDNA traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 831.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.24M. Shares short for CDNA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 3.33M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $81.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.09M to a low estimate of $80.6M. As of the current estimate, CareDx Inc’s year-ago sales were $79.22M, an estimated increase of 3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.91M, an increase of 3.10% over than the figure of $3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79.06M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $321.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $320M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $296.4M, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $342.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $357.59M and the low estimate is $332.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.