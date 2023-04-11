A correction may be in store for WisdomTree Inc. (NYSE:WT) shares?

As of close of business last night, WisdomTree Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.92, down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $5.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 617409 shares were traded. WT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, WisdomTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WT has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WT traded 1.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 887.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.94M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for WT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 9.13M with a Short Ratio of 9.13M, compared to 9.79M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, WT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.35.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $77.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $78.87M to a low estimate of $74.88M. As of the current estimate, WisdomTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.37M, an estimated decrease of -1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.64M, an increase of 4.40% over than the figure of -$1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $77.77M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $335.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $319.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $301.35M, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $360.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $368.53M and the low estimate is $353.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.