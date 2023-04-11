A glimpse at FLEX LNG Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, FLEX LNG Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $33.69, up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $33.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599754 shares were traded. FLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FLNG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $26.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.70B and an Enterprise Value of 3.09B. As of this moment, FLEX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.87 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $37.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FLNG traded 467.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 458.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.47M. Insiders hold about 45.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.23% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.32M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.00, FLNG has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.98%.