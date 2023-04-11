A glimpse at Genuine Parts Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) closed at $164.78 up 1.54% from its previous closing price of $162.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719163 shares were traded. GPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $162.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Genuine Parts Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $124 to $147.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on May 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $133.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Donahue Paul D bought 1,600 shares for $156.08 per share. The transaction valued at 249,728 led to the insider holds 59,727 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPC now has a Market Capitalization of 22.85B and an Enterprise Value of 26.36B. As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.22.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GPC is 0.90, which has changed by 25.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $187.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GPC has traded an average of 1.18M shares per day and 891.54k over the past ten days. A total of 141.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 3.12M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.43%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GPC is 3.80, from 3.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.83. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.17 and a low estimate of $1.93, while EPS last year was $1.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.38, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.17 and $8.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.92. EPS for the following year is $9.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $10.09 and $9.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.67B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.78B to a low estimate of $5.52B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $5.29B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.96B, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.89B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.1B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.86B and the low estimate is $23.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.