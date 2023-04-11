A glimpse at Verona Pharma plc’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Verona Pharma plc’s stock clocked out at $20.82, up 1.41% from its previous closing price of $20.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628864 shares were traded. VRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRNA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $31.

On September 13, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 13, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Rickard Kathleen A. sold 28,752 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 72,685 led to the insider holds 3,077,312 shares of the business.

ZACCARDELLI DAVID sold 432,928 shares of VRNA for $1,107,083 on Feb 01. The President and CEO now owns 17,342,872 shares after completing the transaction at $2.56 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Hahn Mark W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 413,168 shares for $2.56 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,553 and left with 16,432,312 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3204.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNA has reached a high of $26.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRNA traded 575.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 629.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.51M. Insiders hold about 50.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.63M on Feb 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.88, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$0.96.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $70.83M and the low estimate is $28.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,658.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.