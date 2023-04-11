A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

The price of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) closed at $158.91 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $159.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 738419 shares were traded. NVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVO now has a Market Capitalization of 353.97B and an Enterprise Value of 354.30B. As of this moment, Novo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 44.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 15.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVO has reached a high of $160.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVO traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.17B. Insiders hold about 26.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.37M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVO is 1.76, which was 9.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.00. The current Payout Ratio is 314.70% for NVO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.95, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.49 and $4.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.21B to a low estimate of $6.89B. As of the current estimate, Novo Nordisk A/S’s year-ago sales were $5.76B, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.01B, an increase of 24.10% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.92B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.49B, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.22B and the low estimate is $31.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.