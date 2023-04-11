A Stock You Should Be Looking At: PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

After finishing at $133.57 in the prior trading day, PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) closed at $132.87, down -0.52%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745548 shares were traded. PKI stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $131.59.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PKI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $170.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $192 to $164.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Krakowiak Maxwell sold 322 shares for $130.00 per share. The transaction valued at 41,860 led to the insider holds 7,202 shares of the business.

Tereau Daniel R sold 10,741 shares of PKI for $1,328,913 on Mar 20. The insider now owns 11,611 shares after completing the transaction at $123.72 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Vohra Tajinder S, who serves as the Please of the company, sold 1,663 shares for $140.15 each. As a result, the insider received 233,071 and left with 17,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PerkinElmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKI has reached a high of $174.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 869.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 716.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PKI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.84M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PKI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.28, compared to 0.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.26. The current Payout Ratio is 6.20% for PKI, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 03, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $0.95, while EPS last year was $2.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.49 and $4.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.17. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $3.27.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $759.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $981.16M to a low estimate of $655.48M. As of the current estimate, PerkinElmer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.26B, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $807.61M, a decrease of -34.30% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $730.22M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.61B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.55B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.