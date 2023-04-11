A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

The price of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) closed at $72.16 in the last session, up 1.75% from day before closing price of $70.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 928905 shares were traded. FOUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FOUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $67 from $48 previously.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.UBS initiated its Buy rating on September 14, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Frankel Jordan sold 7,000 shares for $71.05 per share. The transaction valued at 497,350 led to the insider holds 267,753 shares of the business.

Disman Nancy sold 1,500 shares of FOUR for $107,475 on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 375,165 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 70,000 and left with 5,720 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shift4’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOUR has reached a high of $76.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FOUR traded on average about 1.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.3M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.56M. Shares short for FOUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.47M, compared to 10.73M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.99% and a Short% of Float of 25.02%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.02 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $2.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $526.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.4M to a low estimate of $479.1M. As of the current estimate, Shift4 Payments Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.9M, an estimated increase of 31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $658.06M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $723.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $621.2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.99B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.95B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.