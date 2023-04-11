Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) was $0.21 for the day, down -10.17% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0234 from its previous closing price. On the day, 695236 shares were traded. AGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2230 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2011.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on November 29, 2018, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 50,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 64,343 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3595.

Shares Statistics:

AGRX traded an average of 688.82K shares per day over the past three months and 334.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.81M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRX as of Mar 14, 2023 were 225.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 524.89k on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.46 and -$0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.4M to a low estimate of $3.4M. As of the current estimate, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.76M, an estimated increase of 93.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.08M, an increase of 91.90% less than the figure of $93.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.84M, up 99.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.38M and the low estimate is $34.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.