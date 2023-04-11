An average trading volume for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) closed at $7.25 in the last session, up 5.53% from day before closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 737008 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2019, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 22, 2019, with a $10.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Hamm Christopher W. bought 20,000 shares for $6.65 per share. The transaction valued at 133,000 led to the insider holds 115,618 shares of the business.

Hamm Christopher W. bought 20,000 shares of AMPY for $142,800 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 95,618 shares after completing the transaction at $7.14 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Hamm Christopher W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 17,000 shares for $7.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,110 and bolstered with 75,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPY traded on average about 627.00K shares per day over the past 3-months and 547.62k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 865.38k with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.25M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $318.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.46M, down -30.50% from the average estimate.