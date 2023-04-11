An average trading volume for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $36.39 in the prior trading day, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) closed at $36.94, up 1.51%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 828552 shares were traded. SMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SMPL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On June 27, 2022, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $44 to $45.

On March 30, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $44.UBS initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $44 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Tanner Geoff E bought 6,912 shares for $36.17 per share. The transaction valued at 249,978 led to the insider holds 6,912 shares of the business.

SCALZO JOSEPH sold 100,000 shares of SMPL for $4,468,850 on Apr 19. The CEO and President now owns 45,555 shares after completing the transaction at $44.69 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Zink Linda, who serves as the Chief Marketing Officer Quest of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $44.40 each. As a result, the insider received 222,001 and left with 21,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMPL has reached a high of $45.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 590.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 771.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.28M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMPL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.77M, compared to 2.72M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $1.8, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.01 and $1.56.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $292.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $298M to a low estimate of $277.4M. As of the current estimate, The Simply Good Foods Company’s year-ago sales were $296.72M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $341.66M, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $348.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.9M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.