An average trading volume for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $34.38 in the prior trading day, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $34.56, up 0.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 647261 shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when ADAMS RICHARD M SR bought 47 shares for $39.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,845 led to the insider holds 21,579 shares of the business.

MCNAMARA J PAUL sold 2,500 shares of UBSI for $106,881 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 62,699 shares after completing the transaction at $42.75 per share. On Apr 29, another insider, ADAMS RICHARD M SR, who serves as the Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 7,776 shares for $33.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 261,274 and bolstered with 20,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 699.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 661.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 134.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.82M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.24M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UBSI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.44, compared to 1.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.03. The current Payout Ratio is 51.10% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.04 and $2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $275.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $283.71M to a low estimate of $271.1M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $237.53M, an estimated increase of 16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $275.29M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $268.24M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.