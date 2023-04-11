An investigation into Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $71.24 in the prior trading day, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) closed at $73.62, up 3.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 929149 shares were traded. BOOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BOOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $110.

On January 30, 2023, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $86.

On January 06, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on January 06, 2023, with a $85 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Conroy James Grant sold 56,880 shares for $80.95 per share. The transaction valued at 4,604,430 led to the insider holds 35,701 shares of the business.

Watkins James M bought 2,500 shares of BOOT for $130,838 on Nov 09. The CFO & SECRETARY now owns 11,730 shares after completing the transaction at $52.34 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, STARRETT PETER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $70.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 283,505 and bolstered with 14,799 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOT has reached a high of $100.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 685.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 616.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.64M. Shares short for BOOT as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.5M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.30% and a Short% of Float of 9.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.72 and a low estimate of $1.32, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.82 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.56. EPS for the following year is $6, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.55 and $4.9.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $442.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $448.01M to a low estimate of $425.18M. As of the current estimate, Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $383.31M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.98M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $417M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.71M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.9B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.