An investigation into FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s technical aspects

The price of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at $19.19 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $19.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648659 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $35.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when Eisner Mark sold 9,182 shares for $18.78 per share. The transaction valued at 172,473 led to the insider holds 165,994 shares of the business.

Chung Christine sold 6,590 shares of FGEN for $123,785 on Apr 04. The SVP, China Operations now owns 252,460 shares after completing the transaction at $18.78 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Wettig Thane, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 905 shares for $18.71 each. As a result, the insider received 16,933 and left with 110,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FGEN traded on average about 924.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 758.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.83M, compared to 6.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$3.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.17, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.87 and -$2.64.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.41M to a low estimate of $22.6M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.83M, an estimated decrease of -47.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.66M, an increase of 16.30% over than the figure of -$47.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $319.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $105M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $171.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.37M, up 22.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.22M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $287.71M and the low estimate is $122.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.