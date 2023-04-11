An investigation into Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)’s technical aspects

The price of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) closed at $52.37 in the last session, up 0.15% from day before closing price of $52.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 745996 shares were traded. IRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.62.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $66.

On June 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $58.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 24, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Meaney William L sold 11,760 shares for $52.65 per share. The transaction valued at 619,164 led to the insider holds 295,650 shares of the business.

MARSON DEBORAH sold 1,125 shares of IRM for $60,435 on Mar 08. The EVP, General Counsel, Sec. now owns 63,151 shares after completing the transaction at $53.72 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Meaney William L, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 21,219 shares for $52.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,109,329 and left with 295,650 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRM now has a Market Capitalization of 15.25B and an Enterprise Value of 28.39B. As of this moment, Iron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRM has reached a high of $58.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IRM traded on average about 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 291.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IRM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.17M with a Short Ratio of 15.41M, compared to 16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IRM is 2.47, which was 2.47 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.79. The current Payout Ratio is 93.30% for IRM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 25, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1082:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.17 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.34B to a low estimate of $1.3B. As of the current estimate, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.25B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.1B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.21B and the low estimate is $5.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.