An investigation into Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:TW)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $74.47 in the prior trading day, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) closed at $71.80, down -3.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774493 shares were traded. TW stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.52.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

On August 17, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $91.Rosenblatt initiated its Buy rating on August 17, 2022, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when Furber Sara sold 8,210 shares for $73.52 per share. The transaction valued at 603,566 led to the insider holds 62,691 shares of the business.

Olesky Lee sold 44,082 shares of TW for $3,488,068 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 234,357 shares after completing the transaction at $79.13 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Olesky Lee, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,193 shares for $79.02 each. As a result, the insider received 1,358,672 and left with 234,357 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tradeweb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TW has reached a high of $91.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.78.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 844.35K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 208.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.74M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TW as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.86M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TW’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.32, compared to 0.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.57 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.25 and $2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.66 and $2.21.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $329.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $348.61M to a low estimate of $313M. As of the current estimate, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $311.49M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $327.93M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $344.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $311.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.