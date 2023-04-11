An overall feel about Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s stock clocked out at $57.18, up 4.15% from its previous closing price of $54.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610365 shares were traded. BECN stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.90.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BECN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $65 from $77 previously.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 30 when CD&R Investment Associates IX, bought 107,185 shares for $55.98 per share. The transaction valued at 5,999,948 led to the insider holds 15,072,084 shares of the business.

Nelson Christopher Carl sold 4,073 shares of BECN for $239,126 on Nov 15. The EVP & CIO now owns 1,450 shares after completing the transaction at $58.71 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Nelson Christopher Carl, who serves as the EVP & CIO of the company, sold 12,643 shares for $58.54 each. As a result, the insider received 740,126 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BECN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.53B and an Enterprise Value of 6.29B. As of this moment, Beacon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BECN has reached a high of $68.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BECN traded 426.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 327.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.74M. Shares short for BECN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 2.53M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.69 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.57 and low estimates of $1.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.41 and $5.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.08. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.64 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $1.77B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.7B. As of the current estimate, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.44B, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BECN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.43B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.93B and the low estimate is $7.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.