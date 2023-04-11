An overall feel about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) closed at $19.79 up 0.71% from its previous closing price of $19.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613658 shares were traded. LPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On August 27, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.UBS initiated its Buy rating on August 27, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 10,000 shares for $19.85 per share. The transaction valued at 198,500 led to the insider holds 1,735,837 shares of the business.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of LPG for $198,400 on Mar 31. The President and CEO now owns 126,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.84 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Coleman Thomas Jason, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,300 shares for $19.72 each. As a result, the insider received 222,836 and left with 408,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dorian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPG has reached a high of $22.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPG has traded an average of 670.90K shares per day and 564.51k over the past ten days. A total of 40.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.79M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LPG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 24.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.65 and $1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.16. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.42 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $102.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $133M to a low estimate of $79.3M. As of the current estimate, Dorian LPG Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $79.58M, an estimated increase of 29.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $93.15M, an increase of 21.30% less than the figure of $29.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $402M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $317.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $274.22M, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $443.67M and the low estimate is $210M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.