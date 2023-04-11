An overall feel about Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: LOB) closed at $24.29 down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $24.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600553 shares were traded. LOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Cameron William Henderson bought 1,000 shares for $30.45 per share. The transaction valued at 30,445 led to the insider holds 167,217 shares of the business.

Glossman Diane Beth bought 2,000 shares of LOB for $76,500 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 64,981 shares after completing the transaction at $38.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOB has reached a high of $51.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LOB has traded an average of 363.26K shares per day and 346.38k over the past ten days. A total of 44.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LOB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.02M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LOB is 0.12, from 0.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.46.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.08 and $1.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.79. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.55 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $109.83M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $112.7M to a low estimate of $103.2M. As of the current estimate, Live Oak Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.05M, an estimated increase of 1.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.84M, a decrease of -44.40% less than the figure of $1.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $120.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $107.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $493.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $431.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $473.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $565.49M, down -16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585M and the low estimate is $477.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.