An overall feel about Virtu Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Virtu Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.46, down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $18.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 623301 shares were traded. VIRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares for $22.63 per share. The transaction valued at 90,512 led to the insider holds 16,187 shares of the business.

Minieri Joanne bought 4,000 shares of VIRT for $93,800 on Aug 03. The Director now owns 12,187 shares after completing the transaction at $23.45 per share. On May 05, another insider, Cavoli Stephen, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $28.90 each. As a result, the insider received 866,940 and left with 73,277 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Virtu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRT has reached a high of $37.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIRT traded 1.40M shares on average per day over the past three months and 993.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 4.04M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, VIRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $332.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $378.2M to a low estimate of $294.5M. As of the current estimate, Virtu Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $522.31M, an estimated decrease of -36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.01M, a decrease of -11.30% over than the figure of -$36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $287.14M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.36B, down -45.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.