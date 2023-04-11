Analysis of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL): Selected Notes

The closing price of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) was $34.23 for the day, up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $34.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 694890 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GFL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 189.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $32.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $34.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.84.

Shares Statistics:

GFL traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 814.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 369.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.31M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.87% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.06M with a Short Ratio of 6.63M, compared to 11.89M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, GFL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.06. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.19 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.22B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.05B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.44B, an increase of 12.10% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.42B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.99B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.13B and the low estimate is $5.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.