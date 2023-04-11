Analysis of SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL): Selected Notes

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) closed the day trading at $17.13 up 2.94% from the previous closing price of $16.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688525 shares were traded. SCPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SCPL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 11, 2022, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when OQuinn Daniel sold 5,900 shares for $16.75 per share. The transaction valued at 98,825 led to the insider holds 2,402 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SciPlay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCPL has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SCPL traded about 403.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SCPL traded about 420.25k shares per day. A total of 22.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.98M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCPL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 319.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 232.84k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.54 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $178.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $181.1M to a low estimate of $175.98M. As of the current estimate, SciPlay Corporation’s year-ago sales were $154.4M, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.48M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $179.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.7M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $663.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $667M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $606.1M, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $725M and the low estimate is $654.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.