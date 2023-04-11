Analysis of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO): Selected Notes

The closing price of Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) was $9.05 for the day, down -0.88% from the previous closing price of $9.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 663046 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.81.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZUO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $9.

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when McElhatton Todd sold 17,905 shares for $9.34 per share. The transaction valued at 167,306 led to the insider holds 143,275 shares of the business.

Srinivasan Sri sold 15,952 shares of ZUO for $149,062 on Apr 03. The Chief Product & Tech Officer now owns 132,606 shares after completing the transaction at $9.34 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Traube Robert J., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 13,414 shares for $9.34 each. As a result, the insider received 125,340 and left with 56,227 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.24B and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.80 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $14.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.10.

Shares Statistics:

ZUO traded an average of 1.14M shares per day over the past three months and 993.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 3.69M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 3.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.5M to a low estimate of $101.44M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $93.2M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $106.72M, an increase of 8.00% less than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $108.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.96M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $430M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $433.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.09M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $506.76M and the low estimate is $477.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.