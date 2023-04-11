Are analysts optimistic about Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) stock?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) closed the day trading at $315.17 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $312.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 988668 shares were traded. PH stock price reached its highest trading level at $317.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $310.48.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $311.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Williams Thomas L sold 38,098 shares for $352.63 per share. The transaction valued at 13,434,498 led to the insider holds 229,027 shares of the business.

Czaja Mark T sold 430 shares of PH for $151,231 on Feb 06. The VP-Chief Tech&Innovation Off. now owns 507 shares after completing the transaction at $351.70 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, BANKS LEE C, who serves as the Vice Chairman and President of the company, sold 16,426 shares for $337.42 each. As a result, the insider received 5,542,461 and left with 110,476 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Parker-Hannifin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PH has reached a high of $364.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 337.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 294.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PH traded about 984.27K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PH traded about 901.39k shares per day. A total of 128.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.78M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PH as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.76M, compared to 1.83M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Dividends & Splits

PH’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.32, up from 5.02 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 51.20% for PH, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.1 and a low estimate of $4.79, while EPS last year was $4.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.12, with high estimates of $5.32 and low estimates of $4.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.7 and $19.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $19.56. EPS for the following year is $21.34, with 19 analysts recommending between $22.3 and $19.14.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $4.74B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.93B to a low estimate of $4.65B. As of the current estimate, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.09B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.79B, an increase of 14.40% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.73B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.86B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.08B and the low estimate is $18.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.