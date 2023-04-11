Are analysts optimistic about Xos Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XOS) stock?

The closing price of Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) was $0.61 for the day, up 1.91% from the previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0115 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707022 shares were traded. XOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of XOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On December 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $3.BofA Securities initiated its Underperform rating on December 08, 2021, with a $3 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Mattson George N bought 45,973 shares for $0.61 per share. The transaction valued at 28,044 led to the insider holds 736,039 shares of the business.

Mattson George N bought 60,066 shares of XOS for $36,040 on Apr 05. The Director now owns 690,066 shares after completing the transaction at $0.60 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Mattson George N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,100 and bolstered with 630,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XOS has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7213, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1350.

Shares Statistics:

XOS traded an average of 406.46K shares per day over the past three months and 444.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.73M. Insiders hold about 18.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XOS as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 3.34M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.41 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.89M to a low estimate of $11.3M. As of the current estimate, Xos Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.3M, an estimated increase of 273.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.48M, an increase of 148.60% less than the figure of $273.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.73M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05M, up 694.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $134.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170.1M and the low estimate is $100.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 236.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.