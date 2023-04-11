Are Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) closed at $24.51 down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $25.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 593830 shares were traded. EVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.80.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Enviva Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $79 to $62.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr. bought 2,000 shares for $27.38 per share. The transaction valued at 54,760 led to the insider holds 8,477 shares of the business.

Kravtsova Yana sold 476 shares of EVA for $28,560 on Dec 05. The EVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff. now owns 89,985 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, UBBEN JEFFREY W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 200,000 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,000,000 and bolstered with 5,742,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVA has reached a high of $91.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVA has traded an average of 697.39K shares per day and 1.04M over the past ten days. A total of 66.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.99M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EVA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.83M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 5.47M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.85% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EVA is 3.62, from 3.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.42 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $305.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $349.11M to a low estimate of $225M. As of the current estimate, Enviva Inc.’s year-ago sales were $232.98M, an estimated increase of 31.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $369.6M, an increase of 24.70% less than the figure of $31.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $408M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.