Are Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $159.55, up 3.48% from its previous closing price of $154.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630898 shares were traded. LECO stock price reached its highest trading level at $159.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LECO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $170.

On June 22, 2021, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $147.

Vertical Research Upgraded its Sell to Hold on April 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $140.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MAPES CHRISTOPHER L sold 14,625 shares for $171.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,512,136 led to the insider holds 180,384 shares of the business.

Allman Geoffrey P sold 809 shares of LECO for $138,784 on Mar 06. The SVP, Strategy & Business Devel now owns 11,654 shares after completing the transaction at $171.55 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Doria Gregory, who serves as the SVP, Pres Harris Products Gr. of the company, sold 170 shares for $143.45 each. As a result, the insider received 24,386 and left with 3,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LECO now has a Market Capitalization of 8.88B and an Enterprise Value of 9.89B. As of this moment, Lincoln’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LECO has reached a high of $176.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LECO traded 414.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 396.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.40M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LECO as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.98M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.32, LECO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for LECO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.13 and a low estimate of $2.04, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.24, with high estimates of $2.3 and low estimates of $2.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.93 and $8.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.71. EPS for the following year is $9.28, with 9 analysts recommending between $9.75 and $8.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $994M. As of the current estimate, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $925.45M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LECO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $4.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.