Are Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) closed at $3.67 up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624376 shares were traded. SB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $5 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Safe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SB has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4992, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2032.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SB has traded an average of 930.24K shares per day and 860.94k over the past ten days. A total of 118.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.49M. Insiders hold about 67.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SB as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.74M with a Short Ratio of 2.74M, compared to 2.04M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SB is 0.20, from 0.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $65M to a low estimate of $53.5M. As of the current estimate, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $77.75M, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.75M, a decrease of -25.10% less than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $282.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $321.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.72M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $360.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $371M and the low estimate is $339.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.