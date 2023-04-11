Are Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s stock clocked out at $46.70, up 2.01% from its previous closing price of $45.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618094 shares were traded. ST stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when COTE JEFFREY J sold 41,816 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,881,720 led to the insider holds 141,024 shares of the business.

Freve Maria G sold 867 shares of ST for $36,132 on Dec 15. The VP, Chief Accounting Officer now owns 6,729 shares after completing the transaction at $41.67 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Sullivan Martha N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 198,000 shares for $41.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,201,061 and left with 201,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sensata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ST has reached a high of $54.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ST traded 948.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 789.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 152.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.59M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 3.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.84, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.76. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $981.58M. It ranges from a high estimate of $999M to a low estimate of $972M. As of the current estimate, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s year-ago sales were $975.77M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, an increase of 1.10% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $974M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.8B and the low estimate is $4.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.