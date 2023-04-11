Are Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) closed at $75.16 up 0.60% from its previous closing price of $74.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611593 shares were traded. SCCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Southern Copper Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when ARIZTEGUI ANDREVE VICENTE sold 1,500 shares for $76.11 per share. The transaction valued at 114,161 led to the insider holds 4,400 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCCO now has a Market Capitalization of 57.76B and an Enterprise Value of 62.58B. As of this moment, Southern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.23 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has reached a high of $78.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCCO has traded an average of 1.37M shares per day and 823.6k over the past ten days. A total of 773.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SCCO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.86M, compared to 6.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCCO is 4.00, from 1.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.23. The current Payout Ratio is 102.60% for SCCO, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $1.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.78 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.4 and $2.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.63B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.84B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Southern Copper Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.76B, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.6B, an increase of 12.60% over than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.05B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.8B and the low estimate is $9.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.