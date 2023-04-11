Are The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) closed at $15.03 down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $15.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 639602 shares were traded. NAPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 233.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Mallard Holdco, LLC sold 6,000,000 shares for $15.35 per share. The transaction valued at 92,100,000 led to the insider holds 62,147,261 shares of the business.

Sullivan Sean B.A. sold 26,081 shares of NAPA for $403,105 on Mar 17. The insider now owns 135,651 shares after completing the transaction at $15.46 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, Przybylinski Pete, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 26,059 shares for $15.46 each. As a result, the insider received 402,771 and left with 388,533 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NAPA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.74B and an Enterprise Value of 1.98B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAPA has reached a high of $22.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NAPA has traded an average of 485.11K shares per day and 728.3k over the past ten days. A total of 115.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NAPA as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 1.9M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.72 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $89.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $90.6M to a low estimate of $89M. As of the current estimate, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.58M, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.19M, an increase of 29.70% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.7M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $405.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $401M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $402.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $372.51M, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $434.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.2M and the low estimate is $430M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.