As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Elastic N.V. (ESTC) offers stability

The closing price of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) was $54.64 for the day, down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $54.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666124 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.82.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ESTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1988.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on January 03, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $80 from $90 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Kulkarni Ashutosh sold 12,098 shares for $58.28 per share. The transaction valued at 705,088 led to the insider holds 343,037 shares of the business.

Moorjani Janesh sold 3,956 shares of ESTC for $230,557 on Mar 09. The CFO & COO now owns 178,235 shares after completing the transaction at $58.28 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Herzog Carolyn, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,153 shares for $58.28 each. As a result, the insider received 125,482 and left with 87,995 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.27B and an Enterprise Value of 4.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $95.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.55.

Shares Statistics:

ESTC traded an average of 1.16M shares per day over the past three months and 745.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 4.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $273.6M to a low estimate of $272M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $223.94M, an estimated increase of 21.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $283.01M, an increase of 18.20% less than the figure of $21.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $285.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $862.37M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.