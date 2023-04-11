As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) offers stability

The closing price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) was $13.40 for the day, down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $13.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684217 shares were traded. ROIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.18.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ROIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 296.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 10,800 shares for $13.78 per share. The transaction valued at 148,789 led to the insider holds 55,557 shares of the business.

POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 6,425 shares of ROIC for $99,940 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 59,704 shares after completing the transaction at $15.55 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Retail’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIC has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.23.

Shares Statistics:

ROIC traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.44% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 3.23M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, ROIC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.77.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.67M to a low estimate of $79M. As of the current estimate, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s year-ago sales were $76.47M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.77M, an increase of 2.00% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $324.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $321M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $322.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $312.93M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $316.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $346.56M and the low estimate is $236.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.