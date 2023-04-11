As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) offers stability

The closing price of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) was $125.29 for the day, up 1.07% from the previous closing price of $123.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016788 shares were traded. TEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.75.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TEL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on January 19, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $130.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when CURTIN TERRENCE R sold 31,396 shares for $121.92 per share. The transaction valued at 3,827,800 led to the insider holds 54,969 shares of the business.

Jenkins John S sold 2,674 shares of TEL for $336,516 on Nov 18. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 16,782 shares after completing the transaction at $125.85 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Kroeger Shadrak W, who serves as the Pres., Industrial Solutions of the company, sold 42,150 shares for $126.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,321,438 and left with 15,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TEL now has a Market Capitalization of 39.18B and an Enterprise Value of 42.61B. As of this moment, TE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.57.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TEL is 1.32, which has changed by 1.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has reached a high of $138.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 128.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.09.

Shares Statistics:

TEL traded an average of 1.82M shares per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 317.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.82M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEL as of Mar 14, 2023 were 4.9M with a Short Ratio of 4.90M, compared to 3.9M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.18, TEL has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.81.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.75 and $5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.58. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $7.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.98B to a low estimate of $3.88B. As of the current estimate, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.01B, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.05B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.86B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.28B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.43B and the low estimate is $16.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.