As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) offers stability

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) closed the day trading at $13.97 up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $13.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961539 shares were traded. TROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TROX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Turgeon Jean Francois sold 93,942 shares for $15.51 per share. The transaction valued at 1,457,238 led to the insider holds 756,732 shares of the business.

Romano John D sold 73,272 shares of TROX for $1,136,742 on Mar 07. The Co-CEO and Director now owns 768,911 shares after completing the transaction at $15.51 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Neuman Jeffrey N, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 46,985 shares for $15.52 each. As a result, the insider received 729,165 and left with 231,382 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tronox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has reached a high of $21.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TROX traded about 1.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TROX traded about 879.08k shares per day. A total of 154.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TROX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.96M, compared to 2.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

TROX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.29 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.07. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for TROX, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 25, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.25. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $1.51.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $660.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $717.3M to a low estimate of $620.37M. As of the current estimate, Tronox Holdings plc’s year-ago sales were $884M, an estimated decrease of -25.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $722.02M, a decrease of -25.20% over than the figure of -$25.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $786M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $684.8M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.