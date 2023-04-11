AutoNation Inc. (AN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) was $129.00 for the day, up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $126.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 675713 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $130.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 85.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 21, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $130 from $125 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $104 to $96.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $126.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 47,239 shares for $135.37 per share. The transaction valued at 6,394,578 led to the insider holds 5,285,416 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 50,000 shares of AN for $6,681,830 on Mar 31. The 10% Owner now owns 5,332,655 shares after completing the transaction at $133.64 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, CANNON MARC G, who serves as the EVP & Chief Cust Exp Officer of the company, sold 5,800 shares for $144.52 each. As a result, the insider received 838,200 and left with 18,279 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.92B and an Enterprise Value of 12.27B. As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $158.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.87.

Shares Statistics:

AN traded an average of 791.12K shares per day over the past three months and 591.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.88M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 6.75M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.54% and a Short% of Float of 18.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.36 and a low estimate of $4.95, while EPS last year was $5.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.61, with high estimates of $6.32 and low estimates of $4.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.35 and $17.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.61. EPS for the following year is $20.48, with 12 analysts recommending between $24.7 and $16.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.22B to a low estimate of $6.29B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.75B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.83B, a decrease of -0.60% less than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.38B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.98B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.8B and the low estimate is $24.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.