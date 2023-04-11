CD (Chindata Group Holdings Limited) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) closed at $6.59 down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $6.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629047 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.30.

On August 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CD has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 935.68k over the past ten days. A total of 363.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.61M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.06M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.45M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.