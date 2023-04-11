Considering AECOM (ACM) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) closed at $81.33 in the last session, up 1.32% from day before closing price of $80.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 805747 shares were traded. ACM stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $91.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 05, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when Tishman Daniel R. sold 20,618 shares for $82.92 per share. The transaction valued at 1,709,645 led to the insider holds 44,159 shares of the business.

Poloni Lara sold 6,498 shares of ACM for $539,986 on Jan 09. The PRESIDENT now owns 73,351 shares after completing the transaction at $83.10 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Battley Todd, who serves as the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $83.96 each. As a result, the insider received 235,088 and left with 16,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AECOM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACM has reached a high of $92.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.17.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACM traded on average about 1.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 769.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.72M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ACM as of Mar 14, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.82M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ACM is 0.72, which was 0.63 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.86, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and $3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.4, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $4.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.41B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, AECOM’s year-ago sales were $3.21B, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.43B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.15B, down -3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.19B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.