Considering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $43.11 in the prior trading day, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) closed at $44.09, up 2.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 869441 shares were traded. ALSN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALSN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $30.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Sell on June 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Milburn Ryan A. sold 2,050 shares for $48.36 per share. The transaction valued at 99,138 led to the insider holds 13,827 shares of the business.

Graziosi David S. sold 16,954 shares of ALSN for $817,208 on Mar 02. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 176,392 shares after completing the transaction at $48.20 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Graziosi David S., who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 91,528 shares for $48.20 each. As a result, the insider received 4,411,283 and left with 184,893 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALSN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 6.25B. As of this moment, Allison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has reached a high of $50.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 797.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 795.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.72M. Shares short for ALSN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 1.97M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ALSN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.70, compared to 0.92 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.67.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.59 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.33 and $5.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.93, with 11 analysts recommending between $7.35 and $5.22.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $676.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $704.94M to a low estimate of $663.54M. As of the current estimate, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $644M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $695.46M, an increase of 2.70% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $697M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $693.38M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.4B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.96B and the low estimate is $2.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.