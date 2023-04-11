Considering AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $81.86 in the prior trading day, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) closed at $83.79, up 2.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 654676 shares were traded. AMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.47.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Jackson Denise L sold 4,001 shares for $110.76 per share. The transaction valued at 443,151 led to the insider holds 14,078 shares of the business.

Jackson Denise L sold 1,002 shares of AMN for $109,519 on Jan 06. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 18,079 shares after completing the transaction at $109.30 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, WHEAT DOUGLAS D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $118.00 each. As a result, the insider received 578,200 and left with 65 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 4.11B. As of this moment, AMN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMN is 0.33, which has changed by -19.26% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -6.56% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMN has reached a high of $129.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 826.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 545.25k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 43.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.83M. Shares short for AMN as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 6.03M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.47% and a Short% of Float of 21.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.51 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $3.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.94, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.78 and $7.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.35. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 8 analysts recommending between $9.09 and $7.72.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.13B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.55B, an estimated decrease of -28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -29.50% less than the figure of -$28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $966M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.24B, down -20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.41B and the low estimate is $4.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.