Considering Polaris Inc. (PII) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) closed at $107.05 in the last session, up 4.05% from day before closing price of $102.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 723412 shares were traded. PII stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $102.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $112 from $165 previously.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 10,626 shares for $115.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,221,990 led to the insider holds 12,282 shares of the business.

Clark Dougherty Lucy sold 4,454 shares of PII for $494,394 on Jan 31. The SVP-Gen Counsel & Secretary now owns 12,282 shares after completing the transaction at $111.00 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Speetzen Michael T, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 24,500 shares for $119.21 each. As a result, the insider received 2,920,764 and left with 61,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Polaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PII has reached a high of $123.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 108.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PII traded on average about 568.21K shares per day over the past 3-months and 547.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PII as of Mar 14, 2023 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 5.36M, compared to 5.62M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.41% and a Short% of Float of 12.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PII is 2.60, which was 2.56 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 33.60% for PII, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2011 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.58, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.4 and $8.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.05. EPS for the following year is $10.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $11 and $9.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.25B to a low estimate of $1.75B. As of the current estimate, Polaris Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.96B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 5.20% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.05B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.59B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.21B and the low estimate is $8.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.