DocGo Inc. (DCGO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCGO) closed the day trading at $8.23 up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $8.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659003 shares were traded. DCGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DCGO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On January 19, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On December 21, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on December 21, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, DocGo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCGO has reached a high of $11.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.69.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DCGO traded about 682.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DCGO traded about 532.79k shares per day. A total of 102.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.28M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DCGO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.91M, compared to 6.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 8.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $103.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.1M to a low estimate of $100.92M. As of the current estimate, DocGo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $121.3M, an estimated decrease of -14.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.48M, a decrease of -3.70% over than the figure of -$14.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.74M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DCGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $439.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $432.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $435.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $318.72M, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $493.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.25M and the low estimate is $472.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.