FNF (Fidelity National Financial Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) closed at $34.82 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $34.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 730987 shares were traded. FNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FNF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 03, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $56.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 20, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $29.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when LANE DANIEL D sold 5,531 shares for $37.44 per share. The transaction valued at 207,053 led to the insider holds 271,325 shares of the business.

Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares of FNF for $546,619 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 200,642 shares after completing the transaction at $40.83 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SADOWSKI PETER T, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $40.85 each. As a result, the insider received 919,231 and left with 105,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNF now has a Market Capitalization of 9.42B and an Enterprise Value of 11.03B. As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $45.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FNF traded on average about 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.29M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 269.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.82M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 4.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FNF is 1.80, which was 1.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.45. The current Payout Ratio is 43.20% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.39. EPS for the following year is $5.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.21B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.17B, an estimated decrease of -26.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of -$26.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.56B, down -5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.52B and the low estimate is $9.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.