GLPI (Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $51.31 in the prior trading day, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) closed at $51.54, up 0.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740329 shares were traded. GLPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 56.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Truist Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $54 to $60.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Urdang E Scott bought 1,000 shares for $53.82 per share. The transaction valued at 53,820 led to the insider holds 150,132 shares of the business.

Moore Brandon John sold 3,000 shares of GLPI for $162,000 on Feb 01. The COO, Gen Counsel & Sec now owns 215,981 shares after completing the transaction at $54.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Demchyk Matthew, who serves as the SVP, Chief Investment Officer of the company, sold 1,412 shares for $54.01 each. As a result, the insider received 76,262 and left with 32,904 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLPI now has a Market Capitalization of 13.46B and an Enterprise Value of 19.59B. As of this moment, Gaming’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has reached a high of $54.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.38.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 771.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 259.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.04M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GLPI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 4.65M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GLPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.45, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.49.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.58. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $331.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $340.48M to a low estimate of $299.75M. As of the current estimate, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.33M, an estimated increase of 11.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $340.86M, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $11.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $353.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $299.75M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.