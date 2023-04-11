How is AMETEK Inc.’s (NYSE: AME) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $135.25 in the prior trading day, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) closed at $136.78, up 1.13%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924265 shares were traded. AME stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $133.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 91.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $122.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on December 17, 2021, with a $159 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 21 when Conti Anthony James sold 3,440 shares for $139.57 per share. The transaction valued at 480,117 led to the insider holds 26,078 shares of the business.

AMATO THOMAS A sold 780 shares of AME for $107,279 on Mar 14. The Director now owns 8,780 shares after completing the transaction at $137.54 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Kohlhagen Steven W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,440 shares for $144.55 each. As a result, the insider received 786,328 and left with 35,674 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMETEK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AME has reached a high of $148.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 130.95.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 977.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 229.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AME as of Mar 14, 2023 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 1.45M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AME’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 17.50% for AME, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.08 and $5.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.98. EPS for the following year is $6.42, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.65 and $6.2.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.54B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.5B. As of the current estimate, AMETEK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.46B, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.59B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.55B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.