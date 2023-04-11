How is Gannett Co. Inc.’s (NYSE: GCI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $1.70 in the prior trading day, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) closed at $1.80, up 5.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764456 shares were traded. GCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GCI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Tarica Laurence bought 100,000 shares for $2.25 per share. The transaction valued at 225,000 led to the insider holds 753,244 shares of the business.

Reed Michael bought 500,000 shares of GCI for $1,220,000 on Aug 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,836,335 shares after completing the transaction at $2.44 per share. On May 25, another insider, Louis John Jeffry, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,604 shares for $3.64 each. As a result, the insider received 27,679 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GCI now has a Market Capitalization of 247.81M and an Enterprise Value of 1.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCI has reached a high of $4.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2411.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 889.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.12M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GCI as of Mar 14, 2023 were 14.45M with a Short Ratio of 14.45M, compared to 14.01M on Feb 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.91% and a Short% of Float of 12.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $744.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.5M to a low estimate of $744.5M. As of the current estimate, Gannett Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $826.54M, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.21B, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.86B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.