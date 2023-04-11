How is Guardant Health Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GH) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) closed at $23.88 in the last session, up 1.06% from day before closing price of $23.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 726152 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 18.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 18.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $33 from $60 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $36.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Eltoukhy Helmy bought 8,600 shares for $26.15 per share. The transaction valued at 224,928 led to the insider holds 2,049,238 shares of the business.

Eltoukhy Helmy bought 84,452 shares of GH for $2,223,908 on Mar 14. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,040,638 shares after completing the transaction at $26.33 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Talasaz AmirAli, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $26.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,376 and bolstered with 24,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $76.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GH traded on average about 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.31M, compared to 5.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.27 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was -$0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.37, with high estimates of -$1.21 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.18 and -$6.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.26. EPS for the following year is -$5.2, with 14 analysts recommending between -$4.37 and -$5.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $124.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.5M to a low estimate of $120.85M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.11M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.43M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $116.61M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $450.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $443M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $446.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $373.65M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $558.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.13M and the low estimate is $540M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.