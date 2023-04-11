How is NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NYSE: NEP) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) closed at $60.90 in the last session, down -1.31% from day before closing price of $61.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648074 shares were traded. NEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NEP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $86 to $89.

On June 10, 2022, CIBC started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $79.CIBC initiated its Neutral rating on June 10, 2022, with a $79 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NextEra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEP has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NEP traded on average about 809.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.33M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NEP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 4.57M, compared to 5.31M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 5.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NEP is 3.25, which was 2.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.78 and $0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.69, with 5 analysts recommending between $4.26 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $355.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $453.52M to a low estimate of $282.23M. As of the current estimate, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $281M, an estimated increase of 26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $414.91M, an increase of 14.60% less than the figure of $26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $528.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $361.75M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $1.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.